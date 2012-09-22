iOS 6 Maps Debacle Exposes Apple's Achilles' Heel: Services

You known something has gone terribly wrong when a major feature of your most anticipated software release of the year has a parody Tumblr blog and Twitter account in less than 24 hours.



If you’ve been on the internet in the last 24 hours, you know that Apple’s getting roasted over its new Maps app, which many customers tried out for the first time Wednesday when iOS 6 was released to the public. While the basic look and feel of the new Maps app Apple created to replace Google Mapsis nice, there are some serious deficiencies: inaccurate location placement, mangled satellite imagery, lack of basic points of interest in major cities, and the confusing replacement of native transit directions with third-party routing apps, some of which are not yet available.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.