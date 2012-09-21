Hilarious Examples Of How Awful Apple's New Maps App Is

Photo: Screenshot

Less than a day after Apple released iOS 6 and unveiled its in-house maps, users have gone to Twitter and Tumblr to post their most ridiculous findings.When using the 3D feature, some searches end up showing you an apocalyptic rendition of some of the world’s most cherished monuments.



Here are a few of our favourites via The Amazing iOS 6 Maps and be sure to check out #ios6pocalypse on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.