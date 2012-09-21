Hilarious Examples Of How Awful Apple's New Maps App Is

Photo: Screenshot
Less than a day after Apple released iOS 6 and unveiled its in-house maps, users have gone to Twitter and Tumblr to post their most ridiculous findings.When using the 3D feature, some searches end up showing you an apocalyptic rendition of some of the world’s most cherished monuments.
Here are a few of our favourites via The Amazing iOS 6 Maps and be sure to check out #ios6pocalypse on Twitter.
I like how Apple Maps got us right to the acute care clinic we were looking for this AM. Oh wait, it took us to a trailer park. Not joking.
-- matt buchanan (@mattbuchanan) September 20, 2012
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.