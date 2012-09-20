Here's A Video Demo Of Apple's New Maps App For iPhone

Apple launched iOS 6, its new operating system for iPhones and iPads today. There are a ton of new features, but the most important ones are the new Maps and Facebook integration.
Here’s a quick video demo that shows you how it works.
Produced by Daniel Goodman and Steve Kovach
