Here's A Video Demo Of Apple's New Maps App For iPhone

Apple launched iOS 6, its new operating system for iPhones and iPads today. There are a ton of new features, but the most important ones are the new Maps and Facebook integration.



Here’s a quick video demo that shows you how it works.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Steve Kovach

