CHART: iOS 6 Grabbed 15 per cent Of iOS Users In Its First Day

Apple released the latest iteration of its mobile platform, iOS 6, on Wednesday and it looks like it has already made a huge dent in the platform’s software distribution. According to ChartBoost, 15 per cent of iOS users upgraded to iOS 6 in the first 24 hours it was available.



Compare this to Android, where more than half of its users are still on Gingerbread, released in late 2010. Jelly Bean, released two months ago, only accounts for 1.2 per cent of Android devices.

