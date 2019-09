The iPhone 5 ships with Apple’s newest mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads called iOS 6. On the surface, iOS 6 looks a lot like the software you’re used to using, but there are several key tweaks and improvements.



Take a look at the biggest changes to the iPhone software in the video below.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kevin Smith

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.