Apple Needs To Steal These 11 Android Features For The Next iPhone

Multitasking has been on the iPhone since iOS 4 arrived in 2009.

But it's still far from perfect.

In order to manage your apps, you have to double tap your iPhone's home button to bring up a tray of currently running apps. Then you have to swipe right to find the app you want to launch. If you want to close an app, you have to hold down the icon for a second, then tap the red dot.

Sound complicated? It's way more complicated than it needs to be.

Take a look at multitasking on the latest version of Android. All you have to do is tap the multitasking function key and a handy list of running apps pops up in an overlay on your screen. Tap the app you want to reopen, or swipe it to close.

Android's multitasking solution is much more elegant and easy to use than what Apple came up for the iPhone.