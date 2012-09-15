Not All iOS 6 Features Are Available To Everyone – Here's How To Find Out What You Get

Photo: Screenshot

The iPhone 5 will run iOS 6, Apple’s latest and greatest mobile operating systemThere are plenty of new features in it that range from turn-by-turn navigation to a number of new Siri tweaks, but depending on where you live, you might have limited access to these.



Apple has created a site to address which limitations affect region.

Click here to check it out >

