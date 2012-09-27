How To Keep Your iPhone From Bothering You In The Middle Of The Night

Photo: Apple

One of the new features introduced in iOS 6, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads, is called “Do Not Disturb.”When activated, your phone or iPad will function as a gatekeeper of sorts, only letting certain phone numbers contact you and make your phone ring.



This is perhaps most useful as a way to ensure that you sleep through the night without your phone going off unless someone on your “approved” list tries to call.

It’s not just as simple as switching the feature on though. We’ll walk you through some ways you can tweak DND’s settings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.