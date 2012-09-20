Apple's New iPhone Software, iOS 6, Is Available Now!

Photo: Apple

Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 6 is out now. The update is rolling out slowly, probably to save Apple’s servers from going down. So if you don’t see it right away, keep checking.



iOS 6 is set to bring over 200 features to your mobile Apple devices, including it’s own sub-par Maps app.

It’s easy to download iOS 6.

From your Apple device’s home screen, tap the “Settings” app.

Next tap “General”, and towards the top you’ll see an option for “Software Update”.

Tap “Software Update” and then you will see an option to install. Accept the terms of agreement and your device will verify the update.

Make sure you have your device connected to WiFi and plugged into a power source.

iOS 6 is compatible with:

iPhone: 3GS, 4, 4S, and 5

iPad: 2 and the new iPad

iPod touch: 4th generation and 5th generation

Remember, your Maps will now look drastically different. So, if you use the subway you may want to reconsider upgrading. This is because Apple is now using its own mapping service instead of Google Maps. And from what we’re hearing it isn’t’ good.

But Apple’s Maps do have some good features, like 3D mapping, turn by turn directions, and traffic support.

Besides Maps, Siri has also been beefed up. The virtual assistant can now tell you sports scores, book a reservation at your favourite restaurant, and let you know what movies are playing nearby.

We’ve discovered some hidden features worth checking out.

Cult of Mac discovered direct links to download iOS 6. Here you go:

iPhone 3GS Download

iPhone 4 Download

iPod Touch 4G Download

iPhone 4 (Verizon) Download

iPad 2 (Wi-Fi) Download

iPad 2 (AT&T) Download

iPad 2 (Verizon) Download

iPhone 4S Download

iPad 2 (2012 Model) Download

iPad 3 (Wi-Fi) Download

iPad 3 (AT&T) Download

iPad 3 (Verizon) Download

iPhone 4 (AT&T) Download

iPod (5th Generation) Download

Look out for our full review of iOS 6 later on.

