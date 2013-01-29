The New Version Of iOS For Your iPhone And iPad Is Available Now

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Apple just released an update to iOS, the operating system for iPhones and iPads. The software includes several bug fixes plus a few new features. You can now use Siri to purchase movie tickets via Fandango and iTunes Match will let you download individual songs.



To get the software update, open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Then tap “General” followed by “Software Update.” You will be prompted to update your phone to iOS 6.1. If the update doesn’t appear now, check back later.

