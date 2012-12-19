Apple Just Released An Important iPhone Software Update That Fixes Problems With Wi-Fi

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

Apple released an update to its operating system for iPhones and iPads today that fixes some issues connecting to Wi-Fi.The new version is called iOS 6.0.2.



Want to get the update? Here’s what you do:

Open the Settings app.

Tap the General tab.

Tap Software Update.

You’ll be prompted to download iOS 6.0.2. (If you aren’t, try again in a few minutes.) Tap Download and Install at the bottom of your screen.

That’s it! By the way, another iOS update is right around the corner. It’s called iOS 6.1 and has a handful of new features. Check it out here.

