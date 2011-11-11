iOS 5 Has A Secret Word Suggestion Toolbar, Just Like Android And Windows Phone

Photo: via Sonny Dickson

iOS 5 has a built-in word suggestion toolbar, just like Windows Phone and Android.As you’re typing, suggested words come up. If you misspell a word, tap it to see suggestions for what you might’ve meant.



Apple decided not to ship it with the final version of iOS 5, but one clever hacker named Sonny Dickson discovered it buried deep in the operating system’s code.

Believe it or not, you don’t need to jailbreak to access the feature. You’ll just need a bit of tech-savvy and a USB cord.

Here’s how to activate the word suggestion toolbar:

Plug your iPhone into your computer and right click it within iTunes. Select “Backup.” While your iPhone’s backing up, download and install iBackupBot, an app that lets you easily modify iOS files. Once the backup is complete and the app is installed, launch the app and pick the backup you just created. Open the LIbrary folder, then the Preferences folder, and then find com.apple.keyboard.plist. Double click the file, and click “Cancel” if iBackupBot asks you to register. Copy and paste <key>KeyboardAutocorrectionLists</key><string>YES</string> in to the end of the file. Save the file. Within iBackupBot, restore your iPhone from the most recent backup you made a few minutes ago. When your iPhone restores, it should be the same as before, but with a new word helper toolbar!

Thanks to RedmondPie for the instructions.

