Relax! iOS 5 Downloads Appear To Be Working Now

Apple’s servers were slammed yesterday as everyone attempted to download and install iOS 5.From what we can tell, things have calmed down and you shouldn’t have a problem updating your iPhone or iPad.



Yesterday, many people — including us — got the now-infamous “3200” error, which meant Apple couldn’t verify the update to install on iDevices.

If you were able to download iOS 5 yesterday but not install it, just plug your iDevice back into iTunes. The update should be able to verify with Apple and install.

Download times appear to be a lot quicker now too. We just installed iOS 5 on our iPad and it only took 15 minutes. (Compare that to the hour it took us to update our iPhone yesterday.)

So what if you’re still having problems today?

The answer is to be patient. Keep checking iTunes throughout the day.

