Take The Full Tour Of iOS 5 Right Now

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple’s iOS 5 is finally live for everyone.If you have an iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch third generation, or iPod Touch fourth generation you can get it right now by syncing your device with iTunes.



Apple’s servers seem to be bogged down, so while you wait, check out our full tour of what iOS 5 has to offer. We’ll have more updates soon, so be sure to check back!

