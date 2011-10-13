Take The Full Tour Of iOS 5 Right Now

Steve Kovach
ios 5 logo

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple’s iOS 5 is finally live for everyone.If you have an iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch third generation, or iPod Touch fourth generation you can get it right now by syncing your device with iTunes.

Apple’s servers seem to be bogged down, so while you wait, check out our full tour of what iOS 5 has to offer. We’ll have more updates soon, so be sure to check back!

This is the welcome screen after installing iOS 5. Slide the arrow to begin the set up.

Choose your language.

Choose your country.

Select your Wi-Fi network.

Your phone will take a few minutes to activate with Apple.

You now have a few options: You can restore your phone's settings from iTunes, an iCloud backup, or a new phone. Since we don't have anything backed up to iCloud yet, we'll set this up as a new phone.

Sign in with your Apple ID and password.

Our Newsstand is empty right now, but you can download issues of magazines and other publications here

Swipe your finger down from the top of the screen to view the notifications centre. It will ask for your location so you can get weather updates from the Weather widget.

Here's the notifications centre. The Stocks and Weather widgets stay updated.

After you enter the event, tap it for more options.

You can set Reminders to prompt you when you enter or leave a location.

Open settings for more options. Let's try Twitter integration.

Here are your iCloud settings. You can toggle what you want to sync with the cloud on and off here.

Under Photo settings in iCloud you can choose to sync your photos to the cloud.

Now let's test the new notifications system. Open Twitter and allow notifications when you receive this message.

Under Twitter's settings you can choose what kinds of notifications you want from Twitter.

When you get a Twitter mention, this is the notification that pops up. Swipe down to see all your notifications.

Here's the notifications centre with recent Twitter mentions. Tap one to open Twitter.

If you receive a notification when the phone is locked, it shows up on the lock screen like this.

Slide the app's icon over and...

The phone opens directly to your new text message.

You can access the camera from the lock screen. Double tap the home button and then tap the camera icon.

You can crop, enhance, and take away red eye. Let's try cropping.

The article is sent to your Reader app. You can also share the article from here. Tap the icon with the arrow.

Here are your sharing options. Let's try tweeting this article.

Finally, there's e-mail search. Open the app and scroll to the top. A search bar will appear. You can search by sender, recipient, subject, or all of the above.

So what else is new with iOS 5?

