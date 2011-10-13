Take The Full Tour Of iOS 5 Right Now

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
Apple’s iOS 5 is finally live for everyone.If you have an iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch third generation, or iPod Touch fourth generation you can get it right now by syncing your device with iTunes.
Apple’s servers seem to be bogged down, so while you wait, check out our full tour of what iOS 5 has to offer. We’ll have more updates soon, so be sure to check back!
You now have a few options: You can restore your phone's settings from iTunes, an iCloud backup, or a new phone. Since we don't have anything backed up to iCloud yet, we'll set this up as a new phone.
Our Newsstand is empty right now, but you can download issues of magazines and other publications here
Swipe your finger down from the top of the screen to view the notifications centre. It will ask for your location so you can get weather updates from the Weather widget.
Now let's test the new notifications system. Open Twitter and allow notifications when you receive this message.
When you get a Twitter mention, this is the notification that pops up. Swipe down to see all your notifications.
You can access the camera from the lock screen. Double tap the home button and then tap the camera icon.
The article is sent to your Reader app. You can also share the article from here. Tap the icon with the arrow.
Finally, there's e-mail search. Open the app and scroll to the top. A search bar will appear. You can search by sender, recipient, subject, or all of the above.
