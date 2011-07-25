Here's How Over The Air Updates Will Work In iOS 5

Apple’s latest developer beta of iOS 5 is the first version to be delivered over the air, meaning users don’t have to sync their device with their computer to receive the update.



The update is delivered directly to the device over Wi-Fi. Some have said it will work over 3G too.

Instead of the massive 600 MB (or larger) updates, the over the air updates are much more manageable in size. The current beta version was a little over 100 MB. After the download, the iPhone restarts itself and installs the update.

Here are some screenshots of the process:

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Don’t Miss: Our full screenshot tour of iOS 5 beta

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.