The 7 Most-Wanted Features STILL Missing from iOS 5

We’ve been using iOS 5 for a few days now, and we still think it’s pretty incredible.
While not a huge cosmetic update to its predecessor, the new OS has a ton of great tweaks that will delight iPhone users.
That being said, there are several features that Apple fans have been clamoring for that still didn’t make it into the OS. It doesn’t mean iOS 5 is a dud, but we do hope Apple considers them before the update goes live this fall.
We collected a list of the biggest features iOS 5 is missing. Click below to check them out.
Until the WWDC keynote on Monday, most people were convinced iOS 5 would allow developers to make real-time widgets. Instead, iOS 5 only has two widgets in its drop-down Notifications centre: Weather and Stocks. There was no mention of third parties being allowed to add widgets there too.
Most believed Apple would announce its partnership with Nuance to bring full voice control to iOS 5. The idea would be to control everything from launching apps to typing e-mails with voice commands.
Apple was mute on voice control during its iOS 5 presentation, but there's still a chance they add it before the iPhone 5 launch this fall.
iOS still does multitasking halfway. It's annoying to double tap the home button, then scroll through your open apps four at a time. Many had hoped Apple would find a way to bring true multitasking to iOS 5 where apps could run in the background.
With so many apps that enable video chat over 3G (and across multiple platforms) why is FaceTime still stuck on Wi-Fi?
It feels like AirPrint has been put on the backburner for now. It doesn't work with every printer, only those compatible with AirPrint. Right now, there are only a handful. When will Apple make this easier like Google does with Cloud Print?
Google Maps on Android is way ahead of iOS. It has turn-by-turn directions, 3D views of buildings, and better traffic reports. iOS 5 is still missing out on a lot of that. That's probably not all Apple's fault as its relationship with Google has been pretty rocky recently.
If you purchase an app from the App Store, you're stuck with it, whether you like it or not. It would've been nice for Apple to add a grace period for app returns if a customer isn't satisfied with its performance. Google already gives Android users a 15 minute window to return an app if they aren't satisfied. Apple should consider a similar policy.
