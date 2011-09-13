iOS 5 Will Finally Ship At The End Of The Month

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is expected to send iOS 5 to its overseas product assemblers between September 23 and 30, according to MacRumors.



After you account for time required to assemble the products and ship around the world, this puts Apple right on time to launch the iPhone 5 sometime in October, making it consistent with all the latest speculation.

We’ve also heard that Apple is cranking out about 150,000 iPhone 5s per day, but they won’t be loaded with iOS 5 until it’s ready.

Kuo’s report also said the iPhone 5 will likely be the same design as the iPhone 4.

DON’T MISS: 10 Killer Features Coming To iOS 5 >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.