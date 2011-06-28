Apple Is Going To Make Life Pretty Tough On Jailbreakers

Photo: htaule93 via Flickr

One common solution for a misbehaving iPhone is to downgrade to the previous version of iOS.But the iPhone Dev-Team has found hints in iOS 5’s latest release that Apple may be planning to block downgrades.



That’s bad news for people who incorrectly install a jailbreak and want to downgrade their phone to start over.

There’s a long and very technical explanation to how iOS 5 will do this, but at the end of the day it’s going to be a lot tougher to downgrade and perform an untethered jailbreak. (The process that lets you boot your jailbroken phone without plugging it into your computer first.)

