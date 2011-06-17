The Coolest Jailbreak Tweaks For iOS 5 So Far

Photo: via iPhone Download Blog

Any time a new version of Apple’s mobile operating system iOS comes out, developers immediately put themselves to work tweaking and modding it.In fact, a day after the iOS 5 beta was released, a jailbreak update was ready to go.



One of the premier features of iOS 5 is the Notifications centre, which a user can access by dragging down their finger from the top of the screen.

The Notifications centre holds all your notifications like missed calls, texts, and push notifications.

The first thing jailbreakers wanted to do when the iOS 5 developer preview went out was customise this brand new drop-down menu screen (beyond the Weather and Stocks widgets that come pre-loaded), and we’ve put together some of the coolest iOS 5 mods so far.

You can’t try out these tweaks and mods quite yet, unfortunately, unless you have access to the developer version of iOS 5 (like Steve Kovach does).

If the past is any indication, Apple might even implement some of these widgets and tweaks in an iOS update later on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.