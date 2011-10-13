iOS 5 Is Live! Download It Now

Photo: Associated Press

Apple just set iOS 5 live for the public to download.If you have an iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad, iPad 2, iPod Touch third generation, or iPod Touch fourth generation, sync it with iTunes now to get the update.



You’ll need to make sure you have iTunes 10.5, which Apple released yesterday. Also, make sure you back everything up before you get the update.

Happy downloading!

