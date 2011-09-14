The iPhone 5 And iOS 5 Launch Timeline

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple is in its final stages of iOS 5 and will launch the final, Gold Master version to developers soon, BGR reports.A source close to iOS 5 development provides the following timeline:



Apple will seed the last beta version of iOS 5 to developers on Friday September 16.

The iOS 5 Gold Master, which is identical to the one the public will get, will be available for developers on September 23.

Carriers will approve iOS 5 on October 5.

The iPhone 5 and iOS 5 will be ready for launch by mid-October.

