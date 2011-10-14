iOS 5 Doesn't Look As Slick On The iPad As It Does On The iPhone

Photo: Screenshot

After all those annoying iOS 5 install problems, we finally got it up and running on our iPad today.And while we think it’s definitely an improvement over iOS 4, there are still a few wonky features that we think belong on the iPhone’s smaller screen, not a full tablet.



For example, the drop down notifications menu looks pretty awkward floating there in the middle. Same goes for the flip-down notifications when you get a new iMessage.

But those are just some minor aesthetic gripes. We’re huge fans of the other improvements like tabbed browsing and the split (finally!) keyboard. We took iOS 5 for a full spin on the iPad, so check out what’s different from the iPhone version.

