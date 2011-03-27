Apple's New iPhone Software Might Not Launch Until Fall

Photo: Associated Press

Apple’s new iOS software for iPhones and iPads might not launch until the fall, TechCrunch reports. That might NOT affect Apple’s annual iPhone release during the summer, says TechCrunch’s MG Siegler. And it could also mean a new iPad is coming out this fall, he writes.Apple typically shows off its newest iOS software in March or April so developers can start building apps with it, ahead of a June or July launch. It’s almost April, and Apple hasn’t done anything yet for iOS 5.



Siegler’s sources suggest it won’t be previewed until Apple’s WWDC conference this summer — along with a major “cloud” service — and won’t launch until the fall. The cloud service could include some music streaming features as well as a location/social service we previously reported.

How does this affect the launch of the new iPhone, which typically coincides with the full iOS launch?

Siegler’s guess is that it will launch this summer anyway, just not with the new iOS. He also thinks that Apple could release a new iPad this fall.

Perhaps.

Or if any of this is true, perhaps so is the FBR Capital Markets report from February that Apple hadn’t even started firming up iPhone 5 orders yet, and that the device might not launch until September.

Or perhaps none of this is true, and that Apple will unveil iOS 5 in the next few weeks, and ship it at WWDC this summer with a new iPhone 5. We’ll see.

