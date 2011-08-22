iOS 5 Will Automatically Warn Japanese Users Of Impending Earthquakes

iOS 5, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, will include a built-in feature that warns Japanese citizens of impending earthquakes.



It works by connecting to Japan’s nationwide earthquake warning system that has been in place since 2007, 9 to 5 Mac reports. Users would receive a push notification seconds to minutes before an earthquake occurs.

Using the feature takes a hit on your battery life, says the text below the blue on/off slider, because your phone stays connected 24/7 with the earthquake notification system.

Check out a screenshot below of the new setting found in iOS 5’s Notification centre:

