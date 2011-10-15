iOS 5 Lets You Tap Out Custom Vibration Alerts For Any Contact

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

iOS 5 has a fun and useful new hidden feature called “customised Vibrations” that lets you tap out a rhythm, then apply it to any contact in your address book.When that person texts or calls you, you’ll feel that vibration rhythm in your pocket.



To enable the feature, first head to Settings, then General, then Accessibility.

Turn on customised Vibrations, then find a contact and tap “Edit.”

Scroll down and tap “Vibration,” then scroll down and tap “Create New Vibration.”

Once you’re there, just tap out your favourite drumline or song. Press “Stop,” and then “Done.” You’re all set.

Unfortunately, Apple won’t let us apply custom vibrations to specific types of alerts like SMS or phone calls. This is one of the only features we still miss about our old Blackberry phone.

