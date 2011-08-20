Apple Releases iOS 5 Beta 6 To Developers

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple just seeded the newest beta version of iOS 5 to developers.So far it looks like the update only has minor bug improvements over the previous version.



We’re getting closer to iOS 5’s public launch, so it’s unlikely Apple will add any major new features this late in the game. (Aside from voice control, of course.)

