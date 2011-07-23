Apple's New iOS 5 Beta Is The First To Update Over The Air (Sort Of)

Photo: Screenshot

Apple just released the fourth beta version of iOS 5 to developers.This is the first version that supposedly works as an over the air update. (Meaning you don’t have to plug in your phone to your computer to get it.)



Unfortunately, the OTA update doesn’t seem to be working, at least not for us and a few other developers on Twitter.

We’ll keep digging around to see what else is new, so stay tuned over the weekend.

