The Next Version Of iOS 5 Is Available For Developers -- Here's What's New

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple just released the next build of iOS 5.Developers can download it now from Apple for iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPad, iPod Touch third generation, and iPod Touch fourth generation.



We read through the release notes, and it looks like this update contains mostly bug fixes and other behind-the-scenes goodies.

The only user-facing feature of note is AirPlay will be built in to all videos on the web and within apps.

We’ll keep looking around for more, so check back.

