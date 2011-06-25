The Next iOS 5 Beta Is Out Now! Here's What's New

Wi-Fi Sync works now.

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple has just released the second beta of iOS 5 for developers.The biggest new addition: Wi-Fi syncing with iTunes 10.5 (also a developer beta released today) is ready to go.



We just did a full restore and install of iOS 5 beta so we could test out iCloud’s new backup.

All you do is log in with your Apple ID and your phone restores from it’s last backup point.

After a quick download, the phone restarts. You have to log in with your Apple ID and all your apps appear in the same place as they were before. They begin downloading right away.

Annoying: We had to enter our Gmail, Apple ID, FaceTime, AND iMessages login again before the apps began downloading. Kind of odd since the Apple ID should take care of all of that.

The iCloud backup worked flawlessly. All our apps maintained the same settings, etc. Very cool.

Other new stuff:

Text message notifications have a new badge on the lock screen. They appear in the centre, not the top like before. After our phone went to sleep, the badge moved back to the top though.

The font in text messages looks different too — a lot cleaner.

Beta testers: Notice any other cool goodies? Let us know in the comments!

