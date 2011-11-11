Apple's iOS 5 Battery Fix Doesn't Seem To Cut It

Apple released iOS 5.0.1 yesterday to fix some problems contributing to a short battery life on the iPhone 4S, but for many users it hasn’t been enough, reports TG Daily.



Disappointed customers have taken to Apple’s support forum to vent their frustrations.

One user writes:

Updated to 5.0.1 last night and my battery life seems even worse than before…I have had it out of flight mode since 6.30am (at which time the battery was at 51%), and it’s now 8.30am and its down to 35%.

The forum is packed with other stories that are unfortunately quite similar to this one.

There’s a bit of a silver lining, however — this update supposedly fixes that security flaw discovered by iOS developer Charlie Miller.

Still having battery problems? Click here for tips on how to save your iPhone’s battery >

