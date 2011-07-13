Apple TV Will Get Bluetooth (And Possibly Apps) In iOS 5

When iOS 5 hits second-generation Apple TVs, users will gain access to Bluetooth capabilities.
The tip-off comes from leaked source code shared on 9to5Mac.
This indicates a strong likelihood of apps heading to Apple TV — this is something that needs to happen in order for to be a more solid competitor with Google TV.
