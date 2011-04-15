iOS 4.3.2 Is Live, Fixes Verizon iPad 2 3G Connection And FaceTime Glitches

Photo: apple.com

The next update of iOS, version 4.3.2, just went live and addresses problems with 3G connectivity and FaceTime.The release notes aren’t specific, but it should fix the problem Verizon iPad 2 users have had connecting to 3G.



This is already the second update since iOS 4.3 launched March 9. This is kind of release schedule is unusual for iOS devices, but there have been a ton of reported glitches lately.

There’s also a fix for the FaceTime glitch that randomly sends photos to callers in this update.

The update is good for iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4 (AT&T only), iPod Touch 3rd Generation, iPod Touch 4th Generation, iPad, and iPad2.

Sync your iOS device to iTunes now to get the update.

