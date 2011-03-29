Now You Can Jailbreak The Latest iPhone Update

Photo: Flickr/RichieC

The latest version of iOS, 4.3.1, finally has an official jailbreak.For phones and other iOS devices that upgraded to 4.3.1 last Friday, you can perform the jailbreak using Pwnage Tool (Mac) or Sn0breeze (Windows).



Please note that this is a tethered jailbreak, meaning you’ll have to perform the jailbreak again every time you restart your phone. An untethered jailbreak should be coming soon.

As always, jailbreak at your own risk.

