Here's Everything That's New In iOS 4.3

Photo: Apple

Apple’s latest update to iOS will be released for free on March 11, the same day the iPad 2 goes on sale.All the new features of iOS 4.3 were announced today during Apple’s iPad 2 keynote.



We dug through all the updates to iOS. Check them out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.