Here's Everything That's New In iOS 4.3

Photo: Apple
Apple’s latest update to iOS will be released for free on March 11, the same day the iPad 2 goes on sale.All the new features of iOS 4.3 were announced today during Apple’s iPad 2 keynote.
We dug through all the updates to iOS. Check them out.
The new version of Safari uses the Nitro JavaScript engine for better performance when browsing.
New updates to AirPlay allow you to play photo slideshows, web video, and sound and video from apps on your Apple TV.
Apple got a lot of complaints from customers when they changed the iPad's switch to a mute button instead of orientation lock. Now you have the option to make the switch will control one or the other.
The iPhone 4 will act as a wifi hotspot for up to five devices, but additional carrier fees will apply.
You can now sync and back up your iPad 2 over your wireless network. There's no longer a need for syncing with a USB cable.
iOS 4.3 will include a mobile version of Photobooth, the same app you use on Mac OS X to take photos with quirky filters.
