Apple just unveiled the next version of its iPhone software, iOS 14. Here are the biggest changes coming to your iPhone this fall.

Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 14, the latest version of its iPhone software.

The new software, which will likely arrive this fall, includes major changes to the iPhone’s home screen and the ability to unlock and start your car using your iPhone.

Apple is also adding a new Translate app for live conversation translation, improvements to group messages, and App Clips, small, light versions of apps for when you need them most.

The new software, which will arrive on iPhones this fall, was on display at Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC. While past events have taken place at Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters, this year’s event was hosted virtually in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Here are all the major new iPhone features included in iOS 14 that Apple announced:

A redesigned home screen, including a new feature called App Library that automatically organizes your apps; large, better-looking widgets that can be placed on the home screen; and picture-in-picture video

A change to Siri’s interface so that it no longer takes up the full screen when activated

A new app called Translate for live conversation translation that will work offline

The ability to set a default email or browser app that’s different from Apple’s

The option to pin conversations you use most often in the Messages app

New hair and headwear for your Memoji, along with a face mask option

The ability to mention someone specifically and reply to specific messages inline in a group text

Guides for travelling in the Maps app and specific experiences for cycling and other environmentally friendly forms of commuting

The ability to unlock and start your car with your iPhone and give other people access to your vehicle (This feature if coming to the new BMW 5 Series first.)

App Clips, a small, light version of an app for when you only need it temporarily

