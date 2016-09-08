Here's when you can download iOS 10 for your iPhone

Skye Gould/Tech Insider Some of the updates and changes coming to iPhone with iOS 10.

Apple is releasing the latest version of its iOS operating system as soon as next week.

The update will be available on September 13 to nearly all iPhones, including the new iPhone 7, which was revealed Wednesday.

Not everyone likes to update their phones, but iOS 10 might be worth it. The new operating system is full of changes like the ability to delete Apple’s built-in apps, bigger emoji, a redesigned alarm clock, and voicemail transcription.

Check out some of the huge changes coming with the new operating system and some of the biggest problems that iOS 10 will fix.

