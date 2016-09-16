T-Mobile warns some iPhone users against installing iOS 10

If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber with an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, or iPhone SE, and you haven’t upgraded to iOS 10 just yet, hold off for a little while longer.

That’s the word from

T-Mobile’s Twitter channels, as the mobile carrier on Thursday alerted users of potential “connectivity issues” related to the new update.

The company and its chief executives, including

CEO John Legere, claim that Apple is “working on a fix” for the problems, and that it will be released within the next 24-48 hours.

iPhone 6, 6+ & 5SE customers — Do not download iOS10. We are getting reports of connectivity issues & Apple is working on a fix.

— T-Mobile???? (@TMobile) September 15, 2016

If you have taken iOS10 on those iPhones, you can temporarily fix by powering down & back up. Permanent update coming within 24-48 hrs.

— T-Mobile???? (@TMobile) September 15, 2016

Apple is working to resolve the issue with iOS10 for @TMobile customers. Don’t download iOS10 if you currently use an iPhone 5SE, 6 or 6+

— John Legere (@JohnLegere) September 15, 2016

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while T-Mobile pointed us to the tweets above.

If you’ve already updated one of those devices, T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray says that those affected should temporarily restart their phone to restore any lost service.

If you have iPhone 5SE 6 or 6+ & already updated to iOS 10 and see issues, temp fix is to restart your phone every time you lose connection.

— Neville (@NevilleRay) September 15, 2016

Anecdotally, I’ve experienced this problem multiple times this week with an iPhone SE. The phone has said there’s no service where there normally would be, and has indeed required a restart to pick up T-Mobile’s network again.

This isn’t the first issue to come out of Apple’s iOS 10 rollout. Soon after the update arrived this past Tuesday, numerous users claimed that the release

made their phones temporarily unusable.

Apple cleared that problem up within a few hours, and it’s unlikely the issues here will last for any significant period of time. Nevertheless, that won’t make things any less annoying for anyone struggling to connect tod.

