11 things everyone is going to love about Apple's iOS 10

Apple just announced its new iPhone 7, and coming along with it is a big update to the phone’s operating system.

iOS 10 will be the biggest OS update Apple has ever made, according to Tim Cook.

We got a sneak preview of what iOS 10 looks like back in July, while it was in beta. If history is any guide, the new OS will probably be available for everyone about a week from now.

We found a number of cool features that just about every Apple fan is going to love.

Here they are.

The lock screen has a lot more information that you can instantly access. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider Instead of the old style where you might see a single notification and that's about it, iOS 10 gives you a bunch of widgets right on your lockscreen so you can do more stuff quickly. You can check the weather, see what's next on your calendar, or even call one of your favourite contacts right from this screen. Or you can search for something you need. It's also fully-customisable, so you can ditch the default apps for news from The New York Times, photos, or one-click access to your music. To access it, just swipe to the right on your lockscreen. Everything on your lock screen is also on your unlocked phone as well. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider You can instantly view whatever you're browsing on your computer right on your iPhone. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider This is definitely one of the most useful features I found. Say you're browsing a website on your computer but you have to head out the door. You might copy the link and put it in your note-taking app or text message. No more. Now, you can instantly pull up what's displayed right now on Safari and take it to go. Interestingly (and this may be a bug), my default browser on my Macbook is Chrome, and even though the phone says it's grabbing the website from Safari, it grabbed my Chrome browser. To try it out, double-tap the home button and click the 'Safari' tab on the bottom. Magic! Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider Your phone will now automatically tell you exactly where you parked your car. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider Have you ever walked around the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium for about an hour searching for the car that you could swear was parked right towards that back area? Well, I have. And it's totally not fun. Fortunately, iOS 10 solves this common problem by remembering where you parked your car, automatically. Instead of snapping a picture of your surroundings or jotting down GPS coordinates in notes, iOS 10 will remember your car's location anytime you stop at a place other than your home. You no longer need a third-party keyboard to send your favourite GIF to your friends on iMessage. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider There are a ton of third-party keyboards that give you the ability to send GIFs or other artwork and emojis to your friends on iMessage. You won't need those anymore with iOS 10, since iMessage got a big reboot that includes a very fast search feature for photos to send. So now instead of sending emojis or text, you can reply with your favourite GIF. And much to iOS' credit, it found my favourite one on the first try. It's this one by the way. You can also send a selfie to your friends right from iMessage. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider Besides its handy image search feature, you can take a selfie or a normal picture right from iMessage. Now when you hit the camera button, it brings up the camera itself to take a picture, or you can scroll to the right to grab stuff from your camera roll. It's not a game-changing feature, but it's certainly going to save time for most people. iMessage also has a new animated drawing feature where you can draw artwork with your finger and send it to your friends, but that's not going to see much use until many more people upgrade. The Photos app automatically creates short videos of your best memories. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider The Photos app has a new tab in it called 'Memories,' and it automatically gathers up some of your best moments from certain places and time periods. Memories is a pretty cool feature for looking back at key points in your life, especially if you have thousands of photos on your phone. If you click on one of the Memories, it takes you to a photo gallery, while also featuring an automatically-created video (with music) at the top. For my 'Best of Last 3 Months' video, for example, it put in photos from all different moments, along with video of my son riding a bike for the first time without training wheels. That was definitely the best moment. Nice job, Apple. To access it, just pull up your Photos app and click 'Memories.' You can also find photos by location or by a specific person. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider Your Photo albums have two new (and very welcome) additions: People and Places. After a scan of all of your albums, iOS 10 will use the photo metadata to pin down where you took a picture, so you can find it later on a map. Currently, you have to scroll by year and see vague references of where hundreds of photos were taken. It also has facial recognition so now you can click into your People gallery and look for pictures of yourself, your family, or friends. You can access this in the Photos app by clicking on Albums. Finally, you can delete many of the default apps from Apple. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider I had two folders on my iPhone called 'Default Apps' and 'Rarely Used,' and most would have been better in the trash. iOS 10 lets you get rid of those potentially unwanted apps, like Stocks, Find Friends, or Apple's default email client. Many people (like me) use third-party apps to replace Apple's defaults, so this small change is great to see. You can now clear all your notifications instead of having to go through them app by app. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider In the current version of iOS, you need to clear notifications for each app. So if you have new text messages, a couple new emails, and a news alert from The New York Times, you're looking at around six taps just to get rid of notifications. Many people asked Apple for a much quicker solution, and iOS 10 delivers. Now, all your notifications will be cleared away with just two taps. Bedtime will track your sleep and wake you up with soothing sounds instead a jarring alarm. Paul Szoldra/Tech Insider Apple updated its Clock app with a darker colour scheme, but it has more than just aesthetics. The new Bedtime tab helps you to make sure you are getting the amount of sleep you want and keeps track of it over time. The feature can replace your daily alarm clock that will have you jumping for the snooze button. Instead, its built-in wake up sounds include 'Early Riser,' 'Birdsong,' and 'Droplets,' which are a bit more gradual and less-jarring ways to be woken up. To access it, open the Clock app and click on Bedtime.

