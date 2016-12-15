Apple just released over 100 new emojis -- here are the best

There are more than 100 new emojis in the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, which is available to download now.
iOS 10.2, which also comes with a new TV app and numerous smaller tweaks that are detailed by 9to5Mac, includes 104 new emojis, plus many redesigned ones.
Additions include: shark, gorilla, whiskey glass, facepalm, selfie, mechanic, water polo, fingers crossed, duck, butterfly, paella, scooter, clown, judge, astronaut, pilot, avocado, shrug, fox, and sick face.
Apple didn’t create all these emojis on its own. The characters are designed by The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation that sets universal standards to make sure they work across all platforms. But it is up to companies like Apple and Google to implement the new emoji looks. Apple is typically more proactive, meaning new emojis generally appear on iOS and Macs before they do on Android and other platforms.
Emojipedia, a website dedicated to all-things-emoji, has done a complete breakdown of the new update.
Below are some of the best new emoji:
