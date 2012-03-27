Look At How Big A Difference Cleavage Makes When Selling Things Online

Photo: Ion Interactive

The folks at landing page optimization firm Ion Interactive ran a test to see what the best layout was for Thirst of Night, a game where you get to build a new vampire civilisation. They posted the results on Ion’s blog.It tested these three layouts on the game’s target audience — male hardcore social gamers aged 18-40 — to see which got the most sign-ups.



Page C (the one with the cleavage) resulted in an incredible 95% increase in sign ups over page A and 35% increase over page B (for pay-per-click traffic).

Though the testers expected C to win, they didn’t expect such a massive discrepancy.

So, what’s all that mean?

Sex sells, but not all the time, explains Roger Dooley at Neuromarketing.

When men see female imagery they become impatient and focus on the short-term. So, the best results are found when offering instant gratification, like a new car you can drive away in right now. Long-term benefits like life insurance don’t work well with this method, says Dooley.

In this case, there’s a giant “Play Now” button right next to the imagery, and the male user has been perfectly primed to make the purchase. It also helps that the vampire’s chest is right next to, and points directly at, that button.

The female image has encouraged him to become short-term oriented, and he wants gratification fast. And there it is — a big, bright red button that promises the reward.

