Mix And Record Like A Professional With The Audio iDJ

This is the ION Audio iDJ 2 GO.



Why We Love It: The iDJ 2 GO is a small DJ controller set for anyone from brand-new beginners to turntable professionals. It’s compatible with the iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch, and allows you to mix music from your iTunes library by simply uploading songs into the app.

You can perform live, record mixes, or Automix your favourite songs together. It comes with two scratch wheels, a crossfader, and a slew of other control buttons, all of which are backlit for easy-reading in the dark. The iDJ measures 5” x 13.5” x 1.8”, and weighs only a pound.

Photo: ION

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $61.79.

