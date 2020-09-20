This sleek futuristic off-grid smart home can cost up to $413,00 and only takes 90 minutes to install — take a look inside 'Space'

- iOhouse designed Space, a totally off-grid tiny home.
- With all the highest end customisations, the home costs about $US413,000 and can be installed in just 90 minutes.
- As a smart home, every feature is controlled through the owner’s phone.
Swedish company iOhouse created a luxury, futuristic smart home with Space. The contemporary design comes completely move-in ready, with everything from furniture to sheets and wine glasses already set up. The house is transported by trailer anywhere in the EU, dropped in place by a crane, and residents can move in within 90 minutes.
The coronavirus pandemic, along with greater potential for remote work than ever, have driven many out of cities in search of privacy and more affordable living. iOhouse claims that Space can offer the best of both worlds for this type of customer, with all the luxuries of a modern urban home preinstalled, plus a high-end smart home that can be completely controlled through an app.
Smart homes are becoming more ubiquitous, although not usually in the fully connected way that Space is. They are common in the forms of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, or LED connected bulbs that can be controlled from a smartphone.
A January 2020 Insider Intelligence report predicted there will be 64 billion smart home devices by 2020, and ABI research predicted $US123 billion in Internet of Things spending by 2021. Smart devices remain more expensive than their non-smart counterparts, but the industry is growing regardless.
Take a look at Space.
iOhouse describes Space as an “off the grid, modern-concept living space.”
The company says that Space was designed as a second home or summer cottage. Water and sewage systems are set up for two people to live independently for two weeks under typical conditions.
The home straddles the border of a tiny home, compared to just a small home, at about 645 square feet. It weighs 19 tons.
It could also function as an office or professional studio.
It is powered by solar panels and a generator, with built in heating, cooling, water, sewage, and ventilation.
All of these built-in features mean that installation takes only 90 minutes, with no outside utility hookups.
The house can be pleased in nearly any location, chosen for natural beauty, even if it wouldn’t be convenient for utilities in other cases.
“It can be dropped in a private location that would be inaccessible for a typical house.”
The house fits on the back of a truck for easy delivery.
The house can be purchased completely furnished and move-in ready.
A crane drops the house into place, and it’s good to go.
Inside, the house has a bedroom, living room, kitchen, and bathroom, plus two fold-out terraces.
The interior is decorated in neutrals, with glass, wool, metal, and wood.
With all the highest upgrades and furniture, the home costs about $US413,000.
This includes all appliances, like a dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, and even a washing machine.
As a smart home, all aspects of the house can be controlled from a phone.
From a smartphone, control security cameras, a weather station, the stereo system, and more.
Smart air ventilation even automatically corrects oxygen levels inside.
iOhouse calls Space “the perfect fusion of technology and design.”
