Iodide Pills Fly Off The Shelves In Hawaii, As Radiation Fears Spread Across The Globe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The official danger zone for radiation stands at 30km, but the fear zone is far wider. And we’re not just talking about Tokyo, where anecdotal reports of people taking bullet trains out of the city are going around.From KHON 2 Hawaii:



…some folks aren’t taking any chances.

Down to Earth in Moiliili is sold out of potassium iodide.

“Starting about Saturday, we were inundated with calls about potassium and kelp products and Saturday sold out,” said Andy Malin, Down to Earth Assistant Manager.

In fact, they now have a waiting list.

“Most of our distributors are out. But we’ve found some distributors and put some large orders in,” said Malin.

See here for the latest at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

