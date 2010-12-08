IOC Wants More Than $2.2 Billion For 2014 And 2016 Olympic TV Rights

Jacques Rogge

International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge is hoping to secure more than $2.2 billion for the TV rights to the 2014 and 2016 Olympics. The $2.2 billion number is what the IOC received from NBC for its last Olympic package, and Rogge evidently thinks it should be surpassed for the next set of games to be held in Sochi in 2014 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.



NBC had the rights to the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games and has the rights to the London 2012 Summer Games.

