io9's Big Bang Debut: 750k PVs

Peter Kafka

We never found out what took Nick Denton and crew so long to launch i09, Gawker Media’s 15th blog. But they did seem to get it right: The science fiction title, launched as a direct competitor of blog kingpin BoingBoing, clocked a staggering 750,000 page views in its debut yesterday.

That’s more than double the traffic that Denton’s Jezebel site generated in its debut, Denton proudly notes. Bonus street cred: The site got a nice nod from cyberpunk god William Gibson.

