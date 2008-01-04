io9's Big Bang Debut: 750k PVs

We never found out what took Nick Denton and crew so long to launch i09, Gawker Media’s 15th blog. But they did seem to get it right: The science fiction title, launched as a direct competitor of blog kingpin BoingBoing, clocked a staggering 750,000 page views in its debut yesterday.

That’s more than double the traffic that Denton’s Jezebel site generated in its debut, Denton proudly notes. Bonus street cred: The site got a nice nod from cyberpunk god William Gibson.

