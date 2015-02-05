INXS guitarist Tim Farriss' career in doubt after finger severed in boating accident

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss in action. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

The playing career of veteran INXS guitarist Tim Farriss is in doubt after the musician lost a finger on his left hand in a boating accident on Australia Day.

Farriss, 57, caught his hand in an electric anchor winch, causing permanent damage. His ring finger was severed and he underwent two extensive operations to reattach it during a week-long stay at Sydney’s Royal North Shore hospital last week, his record label, Petrol Records, said.

“Tim is now home from the hospital with his family and undergoing physiotherapy as part of the recovery process. He is getting the best possible care and we hope with time he will regain movement in his finger. This was a terrible accident, we are all here to support him,” he said.

Farriss took to the band’s Facebook page to thank everyone for their support.

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and well wishes I’m receiving. Thank you all, I’m feeling the love and it’s really helping me get through this nightmare” he said.

INXS’s 20-track 2011 greatest hits album The Very Best, topped the local charts 12 months ago after the mini-series Never Tear Us Apart went to air and went on to become the top selling Australian album of 2014.

