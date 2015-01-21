Little Boy Misses Friend's Birthday Party, Receives $30 Invoice From The Birthday Child's Parents

YouTube/BBC Derek Nash and his son, Alex Nash.

A young boy who skipped his friend’s birthday party after RSVP’ing “yes” would later be invoiced $US25 by the birthday child’s parents — and threatened with a lawsuit.

Five-year-old Alex Nash had RSVP’d “yes” to his friend’s birthday party, but on the day of the party, his parents discovered that they had mistakenly double-booked their child.

Instead of attending the birthday, held at a local ski slope, the young boy spent time with his grandparents instead.

Nash’s father, Derek Nash, said he didn’t have contact information for the birthday child’s family, so he didn’t contact the parents to let them know the change of plans.

“So on the first day following the missed birthday adventure, Alex returned to Torpoint Nursery and Infant School and soon found a brown envelope slipped into his school bag,” The Washington Post reports.

“It was addressed to the “Parent/Guardian” of Alex Nash and showed a balance of nearly 16 pounds. Details: ‘Child’s Party No Show Fee.'”

When Nash told the birthday child’s mother he would not be paying her the money, the mother threatened to take him to small claims court.

This all unfolded over Facebook, The Telegraph reports, between two women: Tanya Walsh (who seems to be the mother of Alex Nash) and Julia Lawrence, who seems to be the mother of the birthday child.

You can read some of the back-and-forth messages here.

In one of the final messages, Walsh writes: “If you had come up to us the first day back and explained about the money, then I could have explained about alex, then maybe we could have sorted something out. Instead you send an invoice.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.