The Password Is 'Braveheart' — Here's The Invitation To The Secret Floating Strip Club That Was Made Just For Wall Streeters

Photo: Saint Venus theatre, Myspace

The latest Wall Street secret to bubble up to the surface is Saint Venus theatre, the secret roving strip club that was created just for bankers.The New York Post did a big story on the underground, application-based, members-only strip club yesterday. It was started three years ago by a mysterious man named Rob S. for his finance buddies.



The main draw of Saint Venus theatre for its members is that the girls are amateurs. They’re seen as good girls because they have day jobs such as internships at fashion startups and assistant positions at galleries, but they strip at night to make some extra cash.

SVT meets three times a week in secret locations throughout New York City disclosed only to its members via a private email list.

Business Insider obtained a copy of SVT’s discreet e-mail list to get a look at how the entire business operates. It’s posted below, but before you dig in (the e-mail does say read everything, after all) here are some sections that caught our attention.

The multi-colour text is exactly how it appears in the email.

The password this week is “Braveheart”.

Item 8 offers free admission to anyone with New York pro sports ticket stub:

(8) FREE ADMISSION WHEN SHOWING A NY PRO SPORTS TICKETS STUB – Free admission for each showing a ticket stub with matching date of The SVT Event. – Can not be accepted more then once a month. – Good only for those in a group of 2 or more. – Must be an actual ticket stub. Can NOT be a laser print or digital electronic print. *THIS IS NON-FLEXIBLE – ABSOLUTELY NO EXCEPTIONS

Item 12 warns revelers not to scare the new girls on Fridays:

(12) IMPORTANT NOTE ON NEW GIRLS ON FRIDAYS: We introduce many NEW GIRLS on FRIDAYS. The NEWBIES are coming either excitingly hopeful or very sceptical. If positive minded, they will be expecting to meet nice people and to have a great experience. If sceptical, most will still meet nice people and have a good experience, but some may run away. SO COME AND SHOW THEM THIS IS A GREAT THING WE HAVE AND MAKE SURE YOUR GUESTS KNOW TO BE A PERFECT GENTLEMEN OR LADY! AT THE VERY LEAST… DO NOT SCARE THE NEWBIES AWAY!

Item 18 — there will be corned beef and cabbage on St. Patty’s:

(18) ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION – FRIDAY, MARCH 15TH Come Friday and have some fun… – Complimentary CORN-BEEF and CABBAGE from 10pm-to-12am – We will have GREEN BUDWEISER BOTTLES all night.

Item 20 — Young men need not apply:

(20) DISREGARD THE RECENT HYPE – WE ARE NOT GEARED TOWARDS YOUNG CUSTOMERS. Since we started the Friday event, there has been an influx of younger customers. We will soon raise the age limit on Wednesdays to match the Thursday age limit of 30 and above.

Item 21 — Behave yourselves.

(21) WE EXPECT and REQUIRE YOU TO BE PERFECT GENTLEMEN or LADIES We will be stepping up or concerns to weed out offensive or disrespectful people. Please be sure you refrain from pushing things with your words or actions, we will remove you if you betray this trust. You are also responsible for your guests. Make sure they know we are not a sex party or swingers event or such.

And of course, the code of conduct:

YOU AND YOUR GUESTS MUST ALWAYS BE AWARE OF AND BE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FOLLOWING VITAL POINTS OF EVENT CONDUCT. YOU ARE ALWAYS RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR GUESTS KNOWING AND FOLLOWING THESE POINTS. EVENT CODE OF CONDUCT: • DO NOT LINGER or MEET FRIENDS IN FRONT OF THE HOST VENUE, BEFORE ARRIVING AND/OR AFTER DEPARTING THE EVENT. • WHEN ARRIVING MENTION YOU ARE ATTENDING THE SVT EVENT… COME IN AND SEE THE DOORGIRL INSIDE. • WHEN TAKING A SHORT CIGARETTE BREAK, STAY CLOSE TO THE VENUE, DO NOT CURSE OR SPEAK LOUDLY. DO NOT INTERACT WITH PEOPLE PASSING THE VENUE, NOR ARRIVING OR DEPARTING THE VENUE (SOCIALIZE INSIDE, NOT OUTSIDE). • DO NOT COME TO OUR EVENTS IF YOU ARE SOMEONE WHO PARTAKES IN DRUGS, PROSTITUTION OR ANYTHING ILLEGAL, THIS EVENT IS NOT FOR SUCH PEOPLE. • IF YOU OR YOUR GUESTS ATTEMPT TO DISCUSS ANYTHING ILLEGAL, INCLUDING AND NOT LIMITED TO DRUGS, PROSTITUTION (OR ANYTHING ILLEGAL OR RELATED) SECURITY WILL BE INFORMED AND YOU AND YOUR GUESTS WILL BE REMOVED, PERMANENTLY. • THIS IS NOT A SEX PARTY Nor a SWINGERS EVENT. • IF YOU BRING A GUEST OR GUESTS, MAKE SURE THEY ARE PERFECT GENTLEMEN, RESPECTFUL AND ARE AWARE OF OUR CODE OF CONDUCT.

Here’s the full e-mail:



Photo: BI source

Photo: BI source

Photo: BI source

Photo: BI source

Photo: BI source

Photo: BI source

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.