Take An Incredible Trip Through The Human Brain

Scientists have come up with a way to make whole brains transparent, so they can be labelled with molecular markers and imaged using a light microscope. The technique, called CLARITY, enabled its creators to produce the detailed 3D visualizations you see in this video. It works in mouse brains and human brains; here the team use it to look into the brain of a 7-year-old boy who had autism.

The study was published Wednesday, April 10, in the journal Nature. For more information on the technique check out the accompanying NatureNews article >

