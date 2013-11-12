'Invisible' Bike Helmets Are A Real Thing Now

Are you a cyclist who is also concerned about how you look while cycling around town?

If so, then two Swedish industrial design students have solved your problem and have created an “invisible helmet” for cyclists.

Safety

Bike helmets are a very important safety feature, especially for those who cycle around a busy city where both drivers and pedestrians can be a problem. But there is no denying that it can be difficult to find a stylish bike helmet and then there is the issue of the helmet hair.

The idea for the invisible helmet came to life in 2005 as part of a Masters’ thesis, when Anna Haupt and Terese Alstin were studying industrial design at the University of Lund.The Hövding (invisible helmet) is actually an air bag, which uses a helium gas cylinder to inflate when its sensors detect a sudden jolt.

The helmets are also CE labelled, which means they comply with EU safety standards and have undergone a variety of safety tests.

Here is how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Invisible Bicycle Helmet | Fredrik Gertten from Focus Forward Films on Vimeo.

This story was originally published by journal.ie.

